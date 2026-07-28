Two strong earthquakes with a magnitude of 5.8 shook China

Two consecutive earthquakes with a magnitude of 5.8 on the Richter scale were registered in China, according to data from the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), Focus reports.

The first tremor occurred at around 11:16 a.m. local time at a depth of 5 kilometers, and the second was registered at around 11:34 a.m. at a depth of 10 kilometers.

According to EMSC, the epicenters of both earthquakes were located about 238 kilometers southwest of the city of Xining.

There is currently no information about injured people or serious material damage.