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Two strong earthquakes with a magnitude of 5.8 shook China

Two strong earthquakes with a magnitude of 5.8 shook China

The tremors were registered within less than 20 minutes, and so far there are no reports of casualties or serious damage

Jul 28, 2026 09:57, renew at Jul 28, 2026 09:57 35

Two strong earthquakes with a magnitude of 5.8 shook China - 1
Eli Stoanova Eli Stoanova Author at Fakti.bg

Two consecutive earthquakes with a magnitude of 5.8 on the Richter scale were registered in China, according to data from the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), Focus reports.

The first tremor occurred at around 11:16 a.m. local time at a depth of 5 kilometers, and the second was registered at around 11:34 a.m. at a depth of 10 kilometers.

According to EMSC, the epicenters of both earthquakes were located about 238 kilometers southwest of the city of Xining.

There is currently no information about injured people or serious material damage.