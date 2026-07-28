The visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the UK and his meeting with the new British Prime Minister Andy Burnham is a major topic in the British press, BTA reported.

Andy Burnham said that the UK "supports Ukraine 100 percent" after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived on an official visit to the Island and became the first foreign guest of the new British prime minister since he moved into the residence at "10 Downing Street", the BBC noted in its online edition.

Burnham stressed that the Ukrainian president's visit aims to "send a very clear message" for the UK's continued and continued support.

"Put simply, Volodymyr, I want you to know that we are behind you, you can count on me and you can count on all of us. You can count on the UK for as long as it takes", Burnham said during the meeting of the two leaders aboard the aircraft carrier "Queen Elizabeth", which is docked at the Portsmouth naval base.

Zelensky, in turn, said that Ukraine's relations with the UK were "stronger than ever".

Addressing the Ukrainian president, Burnham said: "Personally, I am on your side 100 percent and will fully implement any commitment that this country has made to Ukraine". He stressed that he intended to visit Ukraine "soon" after the "very cordial meeting" between the two.

Burnham also announced that he would grant Kiev a license to manufacture the new electronic warfare system "Stone Cloak", which would allow Ukraine to produce the technology in large quantities. The system would help unmanned aerial vehicles "hit their targets and save Ukrainian lives," the British prime minister said.

"Stone Cloak" includes a small device, the size of a tablet, designed to prevent Russian detection of any drone it is mounted on. The Ministry of Defense has already provided thousands of such devices to the Ukrainian army.

As part of the visit, the two leaders also met with more than 200 Ukrainian servicemen who have been participating in the "Sea Breeze" exercises over the past three weeks. in the UK, aimed at strengthening combat capabilities and mine protection measures in the Black Sea.

The British newspaper "Telegraph" notes that, for his part, Zelensky thanked Burnham for his support, stating that relations between the two countries are "stronger than ever". "We greatly appreciate the fact that our delegation is the first to visit the UK since Andy Burnham took office. This is an important signal of support, and the Prime Minister assured us that this support remains unwavering", Zelensky wrote in "Ex" after the meeting.

Meanwhile, the British newspaper "Guardian" notes that Burnham needed only seven days in office to hold his first meeting with a world leader. While welcoming Zelensky, the British prime minister stressed that it was "no coincidence" that the Ukrainian president was the first foreign leader he had received since he arrived at 10 Downing Street and that his invitation was intended to demonstrate continued support for Kiev.

The new British prime minister, who has little experience in foreign policy, pledged to maintain the strong support for Kiev of his predecessor Keir Starmer, who visited Ukraine four times during his term and regularly met with Zelensky at international summits.

In a symbolic gesture, Starmer visited Ukraine on his last full day in office, receiving the "Order of Freedom" for his role as leader of the so-called Coalition of the Willing and for his contribution to persuading US President Donald Trump to return to the negotiating table on the Ukraine issue.

However, during his term, the former prime minister and until recently Labour leader was accused of devoting too much time to international affairs, instead of what was happening at home.

Burnham, on the other hand, has always made it clear that he will give priority to domestic events, which reflects both his own political goals and his caution not to fall into the same trap as his predecessor. However, this has led some members of the Labour Party to worry that he will not be prepared for the international stage, writes the "Guardian" newspaper.

After his visit to Britain, Zelensky traveled to the United States to attend the funeral of the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who advocated for Washington to impose tougher sanctions on Russia, the British newspaper "Independent" and the American newspaper "Washington Post" noted.

Graham died suddenly after returning to the state of South Carolina from his visit to Kiev.

Zelensky is also expected to meet privately with Donald Trump at the White House. In addition, all 100 members of the US Senate have been invited to a meeting with the Ukrainian president, the publications indicate.