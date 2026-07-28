Russia discusses martial law after Duma elections

The rulers in Russia are discussing the possibility of introducing martial law or its individual elements after the State Duma elections in the fall. This is reported by the online publication "Verstka", referring to conversations with high-ranking Russian politicians, reports Focus.

According to federal legislation, such a measure can only be introduced by a presidential decree, which determines the date and time of entry into force. If this happens, serious restrictions will be imposed on public life.

Among the possible measures are the suspension of the activities of political parties and public organizations, a ban on mass gatherings, postponement of elections, increased censorship, the introduction of a curfew and restrictions on the movement of citizens. The law also provides for the possibility of mobilizing civilians and property for defense needs.

According to information from "Verstka", two political strategists working with the Kremlin claim that some of the security structures support such a scenario. According to them, these circles have long been demanding that the country move towards full mobilization of society in connection with the war.

According to the same sources, a possible reason for the introduction of martial law could be a serious setback at the front or difficulties in replenishing the personnel of the Russian armed forces.

A source from the leadership of one of the parliamentary factions also commented to the publication that the situation in the country is becoming increasingly tense and without extraordinary measures it may be difficult to control.

At the same time, he assumes that President Vladimir Putin may refrain from such a decree, as this would destroy the current model, in which the majority of Russian society remains distanced from military actions.