Capable of carrying out attacks! 410 Islamists are a terrorist threat to Germany

The Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) of Germany currently classifies 410 people as Islamist threats, writes DPA.

The figure, which reflects the situation as of July 1, covers individuals associated with Islamist terrorism or extremism who are considered capable of carrying out serious acts of violence, including attacks.

Another 65 people are classified as potential threats from far-right extremism, and 17 as potential threats from far-left extremism.

The reasons for adding or removing individuals from the list vary and are assessed individually for each individual case by the police in the German federal states.

Therefore, the number The figures vary and, taken alone, do not provide a reliable indication of the overall threat level, the agency added.

The figures come after a 21-year-old Berlin-born man with Lebanese roots and known links to Islamist extremism reportedly drove a van into a crowd on the outskirts of Berlin's Pride events, known in Germany as "Christopher Street Day" (CSD), on Saturday night.

Germany has released a second man in custody after the Berlin Pride car attack

It has not been proven that he was riding in the attacker's car

A woman died and 29 others were injured. The suspected perpetrator, Abdul B., was also reported to have stabbed passersby with a blade believed to be a machete. He was killed on Sunday during a police operation.

The attack has sparked a debate in Germany about tougher measures against those classified as extremist threats.