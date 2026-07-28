Hidden mobilization! The Kremlin managed to increase the Russian army by another 25,000 soldiers

Russian President Vladimir Putin has increased the number of servicemen in the Armed Forces by another 25 thousand people, TASS reported, citing the Kremlin press service.

The decree of July 27 comes into force on August 1, 2026.

The number of servicemen in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation is set at 2,426,130 people, of which 1 million 535 thousand are military personnel.

According to the previous presidential decree of June 12 of this year on determining the number of servicemen in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, the number of servicemen in the Armed Forces was set at 1 million 510 thousand people.

With this decree, the staffing level of the Armed Forces was set at 2,399,130 units.

In accordance with the decree of July 27, the President decreed that changes be made in connection with the creation of military construction units in the Armed Forces of Russia.

The maximum staff of the central apparatus of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation will be 13,400 people. This does not include the personnel involved in security and maintenance of buildings, including federal civil servants, who are 4,930 people.