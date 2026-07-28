Donald Trump: We had good talks with Tehran, but the war is not over

US President Donald Trump said that good talks were held with Iran, but at the same time he repeated his threats to strike Iran's underground nuclear site “Pickaxe Mountain“, as well as bridges and power plants in that country if an agreement is not reached with Tehran, quoted by Reuters, writes BTA.

In an interview with “Fox News“ Trump said that he would like to avoid striking Iranian bridges and power plants if possible.

“It's a very, very delicate balance. I think we have a very strong position right now. They know that I will do it if they don't make a deal,“ said Trump on the show “Fox & Friends“. “We can no longer allow them to violate the agreements“, he added, referring to the Iranian side.

“We had some very good conversations“, Trump also said.

Later today, the US president will hold a meeting at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Asked about publications according to which Netanyahu intends to talk to him about the activities of the Iranian nuclear site “Pickaxe Mountain“ - a heavily fortified underground facility located near one of Tehran's main nuclear sites - Trump said: “I don't need Bibi (Benjamin Netanyahu - ed.) to tell me that. Bibi tells me that because he wants me to stay engaged“. "I know exactly what's going on at Pickaxe. It's not a big deal. We've destroyed their nuclear facilities, and we're going to have to destroy Pickaxe if we don't make a deal. If we don't make a deal, we're going to destroy it very easily," Trump said.