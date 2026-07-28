Palermo Chief Prosecutor: Mafia is trying to acquire combat drones

Palermo Chief Prosecutor Maurizio De Lucia said today that the mafia is trying to acquire combat drones similar to those used in the war in Ukraine, the Italian news agency ANSA reported.

“We have discovered weapons originating in Salento (in the Puglia region), but which actually come from the Balkans, specifically from the former Yugoslavia“, De Lucia told the parliamentary anti-mafia committee.

“But we are aware of the mafia's interest in more modern weaponry. For example, the weapons that appeared on the black market during the war between Russia and Ukraine," he added.

"We have data on purchases of ammunition fired from drones - weapons against which we are not prepared to defend ourselves. Therefore, there is a desire to build an arsenal of modern weapons. This applies both to the Palermo region and to other parts of the country," De Lucia stressed.