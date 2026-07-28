A busy day at the White House! Donald Trump held positive and productive talks with Netanyahu and Zelensky

US President Donald Trump's consecutive meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today in Washington were “positive and productive”, wrote on the social network former White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt, quoted by DPA, writes BTA.

Trump received first Zelensky and then Netanyahu in the Oval Office for bilateral talks. The published photos show that the meetings were also attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The talks between Trump and Netanyahu, which the White House said lasted just under an hour and a half, focused mainly on Iran, as the two leaders' positions on the war that began in late February appear to be diverging.

According to Trump, the Israeli prime minister is trying to convince the US not to withdraw from the war. It is also reported that Netanyahu intended to present Trump with intelligence information about alleged Iranian efforts to restore the Islamic Republic's military capabilities.

In recent months, relations between the two leaders, who were until recently considered close, have been described as strained due to their differences over the war with Iran. While Israel reportedly wants to continue the military action, Trump appears to have been seeking a diplomatic solution for months.

According to Israeli media, Netanyahu remains determined to remove Iran's leadership from power.

Later today, Trump, Netanyahu and Zelensky are expected to attend a memorial service for the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, considered a staunch supporter of both Ukraine and Israel.