Tensions in the Middle East reached a new critical point on the morning of July 28.

The Islamic Republic announced large-scale operational moves in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, coinciding with key US military deployments in the region and sharp diplomatic reactions from Tehran.

Strait of Hormuz Blockade: Three Tankers Stopped

Iranian forces have officially announced that three oil tankers were successfully stopped while trying to pass through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. According to reports from shipping analysts at Lloyds List Intelligence, traffic through the waterway has fallen dramatically in recent weeks due to renewed military risks. The Iranian side has justified its actions with security measures and inspections of cargoes defined as contraband in the context of the ongoing geopolitical conflict with the United States. According to the organization United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI), dozens of tankers remain blocked or diverted to alternative routes.

US Marines return to Okinawa

Against the backdrop of the maritime escalation, US Marines from the 31st Expeditionary Unit (31st MEU), which was sent to the Middle East theater of military operations against Iran, have officially completed their mission. The US Navy and the Pentagon's DVIDS news agency confirmed that the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) has docked at the White Beach Naval Base in Okinawa, Japan, to disembark ground troops. The service members are returning after a six-month intensive deployment to the US Fifth and Seventh Fleet areas, where they provided air-to-ground support and shipping control.

IRIB: Iran denies involvement in strikes against Saudi Arabia

Meanwhile, Tehran's official state media IRIB (Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting) has categorically rejected accusations of its involvement in the recent drone and missile strikes against Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure. Military officials, quoted by the television and distributed by the Al Jazeera news network, said that Iran "did not fire a single shot" against the kingdom's facilities. Iranian diplomacy described Riyadh's accusations as an attempt at destabilization and attributed responsibility to regional rebel groups operating independently in Iraq and Yemen.