Fire at Ryazan plant after drone strike

A massive wave of Ukrainian drones caused a serious incident in Russia in the early hours of July 29, affecting key industrial and transport infrastructure.

Fire in Ryazan industrial zone

Regional Governor Pavel Malkov officially announced on his personal channel on the Max social network that as a result of a massive drone attack, a fire broke out on the territory of a local enterprise. Emergency teams and forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were immediately sent to the scene to localize the fire. As of 5:41 Bulgarian time, there is no official data on the number of victims or the exact amount of material damage. The region's industrial sector, including major refineries, has been under constant heightened scrutiny due to increased airstrikes in recent months.

Blockade and emergency measures on the Crimean Bridge

In parallel with the attack in the Ryazan region, the Russian authorities introduced strict security measures in the southern directions. The movement of road transport on the strategic Crimean Bridge is completely blocked. Local operational channels call on citizens in the area to remain calm and follow the instructions of security officials. Such stops are usually triggered when an air hazard or threat of missile attacks is declared in the Black and Azov Seas.

Escalation of blows to the back

This new coordinated operation is part of an intensive campaign of long-range drone strikes targeting logistics and energy facilities deep inside Russian territory. Just a day earlier, damage and a temporary shutdown of production capacity at the Tyumen oil refinery were reported. The specific focus on industrial enterprises is aimed at undermining the supply chains for the military machine.