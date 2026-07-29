Trump-Netanyahu Meeting: Cool Reception in Florida

The long-awaited meeting between former US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago, Florida, was marked by visible tension.

According to an exclusive report by the authoritative publication The Wall Street Journal, the reception of the Israeli Prime Minister was not particularly cordial, which contrasts with the close partnership of the past.

Reasons for the Cool Relations

Although the two leaders posed for the cameras and discussed critical issues related to security in the Middle East, sources of the newspaper reveal that behind the scenes there is a serious distance. Key highlights of the publication's analysis include:

Past disappointments: Trump still remembers Netanyahu's quick congratulatory message to Joe Biden after the 2020 election.

Trump still remembers Netanyahu's quick congratulatory message to Joe Biden after the 2020 election. Different Visions of the Conflict: Diverging Strategies on the Future of Gaza and Regional Stability.

Diverging Strategies on the Future of Gaza and Regional Stability. Political pressures: Each of the leaders faces serious domestic political challenges in their own countries.

Geopolitical implications

Despite the cool tone, the meeting remains key to the future of US-Israeli relations. Experts quoted in Reuters political analyses note that pragmatism is likely to prevail over personal grudges, as both politicians need each other's support in the eyes of their constituents. CNN also confirms that diplomatic protocol was followed, but without the usual warmth for both parties.

The official teams of Trump and Netanyahu declined further comment beyond the standard press releases about the achieved "constructive dialogue".