Key European allies of the US are flatly refusing to support the White House's proposal for joint naval patrols in the Strait of Hormuz. They are insisting on a permanent truce in the ongoing conflict with Iran before committing their armed forces.

The Donald Trump administration has called on Britain and France to take a leading role in a coalition aimed at securing international shipping lanes. However, European governments fear that sending frigates before the official ceasefire could drag them into a large-scale regional war.

According to the authoritative publication Politico (www.politico.com/news/2026/07/28/iran-us-strait-ofhormuz-allies-patrol-01013659), diplomatic tensions are increasing due to the lack of prior consultations by Washington.

Shipping blockade and economic pressure

The crisis in the Middle East is already having a detrimental effect on world trade:

Complete standstill : No oil tankers crossed the strategic strait on July 27.

: No oil tankers crossed the strategic strait on July 27. Traffic collapse : The passage of commercial vessels through the neighboring Bab el-Mandeb Strait has fallen by 22%.

: The passage of commercial vessels through the neighboring Bab el-Mandeb Strait has fallen by 22%. Alternative routes: Saudi Arabia's supply route has been compromised after attacks by Yemen's Houthis.

The private intelligence firm Windward Intelligence (www.politico.com/news/2026/07/28/iran-us-strait-ofhormuz-allies-patrol-01013659) confirms that shipping in the region is almost paralyzed, and dozens of crude oil ships remain blocked in the Persian Gulf.

The US military presence and the risks facing the Pentagon

While NATO allies distance themselves from operational actions, the US army bears serious logistical burdens:

Lonely patrols : The US maintains two aircraft carriers and nearly 2,500 marines in the conflict zone.

: The US maintains two aircraft carriers and nearly 2,500 marines in the conflict zone. Technical Depreciation : Pentagon Sources Alarmed About Delayed Submarine and Warship Maintenance.

: Pentagon Sources Alarmed About Delayed Submarine and Warship Maintenance. Lack of support: There is growing dissatisfaction in the US Congress with the lack of a clear strategic goal for the operation.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Walz are trying to create space for diplomacy with Tehran. But Iran's Foreign Ministry is rejecting a temporary truce until the U.S. abandons its "maximalist positions" and economic blockade.