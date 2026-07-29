Tanker explosion in the Strait of Hormuz

The situation in the Middle East remains critical after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the semi-official Iranian agency “Tasnim“ reported a powerful explosion and subsequent fire on board a commercial vessel. According to official data from the Iranian military, the vessel suffered the incident in the southern part of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The cause of the detonation was a collision with an underwater sea mine. The Iranian side emphasizes that the incident occurred after the tanker intentionally or due to a navigational error deviated from the safe sea corridor strictly defined by Tehran in the region.

Tension between the US and Iran over shipping

The IRGC recalls that Iran has repeatedly issued official warnings to international shipping companies. According to Tehran's regulations, all vessels must use only the approved northern route passing through Iranian territorial waters.

The Iranian forces state that foreign forces, targeting the US and the US Central Command (CENTCOM), are trying to direct commercial traffic through unauthorized and dangerous routes. Tehran was categorical that it would not take responsibility for the safety of ships that violate the established navigation rules. There is currently no official word on the exact number of victims or the extent of the environmental damage and potential oil spill.