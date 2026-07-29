Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said last night in an interview with the American television "Fox News" that "the initiative is no longer in the hands of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin" in the war in Ukraine, BTA reported.

"Putin is losing 30,000 of his soldiers a month. (...) These are a lot of losses, but he doesn't want to stop this war," he added in the interview during his visit to Washington, where he was received at the White House by US President Donald Trump and attended the funeral of Senator Lindsey Graham, an outspoken supporter of Kiev.

Regarding the US Senate's broad bill in Graham's memory on energy sanctions against Russia, Zelensky told Ukrinform that this bill represents strong support for Ukraine and sends an important message to Europe.

The bill is extremely important for preventing the financing of Russia's war in Ukraine, he added.

“First of all, we are very grateful to the senators for the debate. We discussed in detail how to help Ukraine. We are very grateful - this bill is extremely important. "The pressure that is being exerted on Russia with sanctions is important," the Ukrainian head of state, who met with US senators, said.

“The issue is not only about money, it is not just about depriving Russia of the ability to finance this war, but also about sending a powerful signal to Europe, a powerful signal to Ukraine and providing support for our people,” Zelensky noted, adding: “I hope, with God's help, we will achieve a positive result.”.

The Ukrainian president said that during their meeting at the White House, Trump had agreed to provide Ukraine with a license to produce the American Patriot anti-missile systems, Reuters reported.

“He agreed to give us a license, and then I had a meeting with representatives of manufacturing companies, very powerful military companies from the United States. "I hope we will realize the joint production," the Ukrainian president told "Fox News".

Meanwhile, Trump, in turn, said that his conversations with Zelensky and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were positive, after this was announced by White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt.

In separate posts on his social network Truth Social, the American head of state indicated that he had discussed various issues with the two, without going into details. "I had a very good meeting. As expected, many important issues were discussed," he wrote about the meeting with Netanyahu. "A lot of things were discussed. The meeting went very well," was Trump's comment on his conversation with Zelensky. Netanyahu also attended the worship in front of Graham's mortal remains.