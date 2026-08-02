Saudi Arabia urges Trump to "de-escalate tensions" and negotiate with Iran

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stressed during a phone call with US President Donald Trump “the need to prioritize dialogue to reduce tensions” in the Middle East, the state news agency of Saudi Arabia reported, quoted by Reuters, BTA reported.

It was earlier reported that Mohammed bin Salman, who is the de facto ruler of the Saudi kingdom, also expressed concerns during a telephone conversation with Trump about a possible escalation of the conflict with Iran from the American side.

The conversation took place at a time when Trump is considering whether to order new strikes against Iran.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is the de facto ruler of the Saudi kingdom, expressed concerns during a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump about a possible escalation of the conflict with Iran from the American side, the Associated Press reported. The conversation took place at a time when Trump is considering whether to order new strikes against Iran, BTA reports.

According to the source, who is familiar with the content of the conversation but is not authorized to speak publicly, Saudi Arabia fears that if the United States attacks Iran's energy infrastructure or carries out large-scale strikes on other key sites, Tehran may retaliate with attacks on the energy infrastructure of Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states.

During the conversation, the crown prince asked Trump to clarify what possible new actions against Iran he was considering, the source said.

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the phone call.

Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia joined the United States in striking several logistics and weapons facilities used by Iranian-backed militias in Iraq. At the same time, Riyadh is pushing for Washington and Tehran to return to the negotiating table to find a solution to the conflict, which has been going on for five months.

The Saudi crown prince also sent his brother, Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman, to Washington earlier this week for separate meetings with President Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance to discuss strategy toward Iran.