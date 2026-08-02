Araghchi: Iran-Oman talks on Strait of Hormuz nearing final stage

Negotiations between Iran and the Sultanate of Oman on the management of shipping and security in the strategic Strait of Hormuz are entering their final phase. This was announced by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during a government meeting in Tehran (Source: state news agency IRNA - irna.ir).

The diplomatic breakthrough comes just hours after US President Donald Trump announced on social media that he had called off a massive military strike against the Islamic Republic at the request of Tehran and other regional leaders, setting a condition for a “quick agreement“ on the opening of the strait (Source: Al Jazeera - https://www.aljazeera.com).

Diplomacy under the threat of war: What does the new mechanism envisage?

According to statements by the spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmail Baghaei, the negotiations are being held at the level of deputy ministers and aim to establish a bilateral operational framework (Source: Iran International - https://www.iranintl.com). The new transit route will not repeat the old northern or southern routes, but will respect the sovereign rights of both coastal states.

The main highlights of the negotiations include:

Traffic Control: A compromise option is being discussed in which commercial ships would enter the Persian Gulf through Iranian territorial waters and leave through Omani waters (Source: The Times of Israel - https://www.timesofisrael.com).

A compromise option is being discussed in which commercial ships would enter the Persian Gulf through Iranian territorial waters and leave through Omani waters (Source: The Times of Israel - https://www.timesofisrael.com). Regional Governance: Iran has categorically insisted that the future of the Strait of Hormuz will be decided solely by the countries in the region without external interference from third parties (Source: Anadolu Ajansi - https://www.aa.com.tr).

Iran has categorically insisted that the future of the Strait of Hormuz will be decided solely by the countries in the region without external interference from third parties (Source: Anadolu Ajansi - https://www.aa.com.tr). Status of the Strait: As of 20:40 Bulgarian time, the Strait of Hormuz officially remains blocked, and the agreements with Oman are a separate process from the American pressure, Tehran explains.

Trump insists on "full opening" without tariffs

Tensions in the Middle East are at a peak after the US imposed a renewed naval blockade of Iran on July 14, followed by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The White House is demanding written guarantees from Iran for free and unrestricted passage of tankers, threatening "severe consequences" and strikes on the country's energy infrastructure in the event of new attacks.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and Qatar are exerting strong diplomatic pressure on Washington and Tehran to de-escalate the conflict. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held an emergency phone call with Donald Trump, calling for dialogue to be prioritized in order to avoid a full-scale regional war (Source: Axios - axios.com).

Diplomatic sources in Muscat confirm that Oman has requested additional guarantees from the Iranian top leadership - represented by the new Supreme Leader Mohammed Khamenei - that the agreement reached will be strictly observed by the radical wing of the IRGC.