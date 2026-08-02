Axios: Trump not worried about congressional elections

US President Donald Trump does not attach serious importance to whether the Republican Party will retain control of the House of Representatives and the Senate in the upcoming midterm elections this fall. This is reported by the authoritative American publication Axios (www.axios.com/2026/08/02/trump-gop-control-midterms-investigations), citing information from his closest advisers.

Although Trump would prefer a clear victory for conservatives, his circle describes his behavior as “indifferent“ to the election result. The head of state seems unfazed by the real threat of subsequent large-scale investigations by the Democrats, targeting his personal assets, family and government decisions.

Trump is betting on secure power in the Republican Party

The main reason for the calmness of the White House lies in Trump's strategic sense of complete control over the party core. According to the sources of Axios, he is confident that regardless of the national outcome in November, his position among Republicans will remain unshaken or even strengthen during the final two years of his presidential term.

Analysts comment that Trump is already looking beyond the midterm vote, focusing on cementing his legacy and preparing the conservative movement for the 2028 presidential race (www.axios.com/2026/08/02/vance-wsj-trump-rubio-2028).

Challenges for Republicans before the vote

Polls and analyses show that the Republican Party is outlines a tough campaign. The political climate in the House of Representatives currently gives the Democratic Party a slight advantage, while Republicans are counting on a more favorable structural terrain in the Senate, experts noted to Cook Political Report (www.axios.com/2026/07/26/midterm-election-outlook-100-days).

Additional tension in the Trump camp is brought by several key factors:

Economic pressures: Consumer discontent with high prices complicates the administration's economic messages, giving Democrats a chance to attack the fragile Republican majority (www.axios.com/2026/07/27/trump-economy-polling-democrats-midterms).

Consumer discontent with high prices complicates the administration's economic messages, giving Democrats a chance to attack the fragile Republican majority (www.axios.com/2026/07/27/trump-economy-polling-democrats-midterms). Foreign Policy: Trade wars and a tough stance on Iran are weighing on oil markets and inflation at home, sparking hidden frustration among some party officials (www.axios.com/2026/07/19/republicans-midterms-hate-election).

Trade wars and a tough stance on Iran are weighing on oil markets and inflation at home, sparking hidden frustration among some party officials (www.axios.com/2026/07/19/republicans-midterms-hate-election). Billionaire support: At the same time, tech mogul Elon Musk is actively involved in the campaign, reviving his super PAC committee "America PAC" to mobilize conservative voters in swing districts (www.axios.com/2026/07/29/musk-pac-midterm-election).

If the Democratic Party manages to regain control of Congress, it will fundamentally change the way Donald Trump will govern for the rest of his term (facebook.com). Instead of the legislative freedom that he has enjoyed so far, the White House will face a wave of subpoenas, increased judicial oversight, and the blocking of a number of key initiatives. However, it seems that Trump himself has already accepted this scenario as part of his final political battle.