Arrest in Mexico: Los Reyes Cartel Leader Wanted by US for Millions Detained

In a Spectacular and Precise Military Operation in the Western Mexican State of Michoacan, He Was Arrested Alphonso Fernandez Magalón, better known by his nickname „Poncho“ or „Poncho La Quiringua“.

He has been officially identified by Mexican authorities as the supreme leader of the powerful Los Reyes cartel and one of the main pillars of the criminal alliance “Carteles Unidos“.

The news of the successful arrest in Mexico was officially confirmed by the Secretary of Security and Civil Protection Omar García Harfuch through a statement on social networks. The detention was carried out based on a court order for serious crimes, including illegal imprisonment and incitement to rebellion. Magallón's capture was described by the local governor as a decisive blow against organized crime in the region.

$5 million reward and international manhunt

Alfonso Fernández Magallón is among the most wanted fugitives in the United States. The U.S. Department of State and the Homeland Security Service (HSI) offered a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to his arrest. According to US authorities, the Los Reyes cartel is deeply involved in large-scale international drug trafficking, including fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamines across the border. Magalhón is also believed to have controlled secret airstrips for drug trafficking directly from Colombia.

What is specific to the Los Reyes cartel in recent years is its transformation into a paramilitary structure. There have been multiple documented cases in 2025 and 2026 in which the criminal group used modified combat drones to attack Mexican military personnel in the municipalities of Cotija and Tinguindin.

Chaos and “drug blockades“ in Michoacan after arrest

As soon as news of “Poncho“s arrest spread, members of his criminal organization organized mass riots in the municipalities of Los Reyes and Periban. Cartel members set fire to dozens of civilian vehicles and buses, using them to build so-called “drug blockades“ on five major highways in the state.

To control the situation and ensure the safety of the population, the federal forces of Mexico, together with the National Guard, activated an emergency security protocol. At present, the main roads have been cleared, and control in the affected areas has been restored. Alfonso Fernández Magallón himself was urgently transported by military helicopter to the capital, Mexico City, under heavy security.

Increasing pressure on the cartels

The successful arrest in Mexico is part of the intensified campaign by the administration of President Claudia Sheinbaum to counter organized crime, carried out in coordination with Washington. The US Ambassador to Mexico, Ronald Johnson, welcomed the operation of the Mexican army. He stressed that this arrest sends a clear signal to the leaders of the cartels that they have nowhere to hide.