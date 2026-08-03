In the early hours of August 3, a series of powerful explosions rocked Chernihiv Oblast and border municipalities in northern Ukraine.

The attacks, carried out with modernized Geran-4 jet drones, Lightning drones, and ballistic missiles, caused severe damage to critical energy infrastructure, private homes, and commercial establishments in the region. According to local authorities, cited by Ukrainian media, the country's air defense is under unprecedented pressure and is experiencing an acute shortage of ammunition to reflect the combined strikes.

Chronology of the strikes in Chernihiv: Energy facilities and civilian infrastructure were hit

The explosions in Chernihiv are the result of an intense wave of attacks in recent days, in which the Russian army used tactics to overload radar systems. The head of the Chernihiv regional military administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, confirmed that the strikes hit several enterprises, agricultural bases and gas stations in the border regions of Novgorod-Siversky and Semenivka.

The Military Intelligence of Ukraine (GUR) has identified specific Russian units using new-generation unmanned aerial vehicles aimed at civilian objects. The massive shelling coincides with a large-scale offensive against the capital Kiev and neighboring regions, where dozens of victims and hundreds of injuries were recorded in the past 24 hours due to falling debris and direct hits from ballistic missiles "Iskander" and "Kinzhal".

Washington Post: Patriot deliveries disrupted by US war with Iran

In parallel with the escalation on the ground, the authoritative American publication The Washington Post published a major analysis that Ukraine is facing a critical shortage of air defense missiles. The journalistic investigation reveals that the global stock of interceptors for the MIM-104 Patriot systems is almost completely depleted.

The main reason for the drying up of military aid to Kiev is the ongoing military conflict between the United States and Iran in the Middle East. According to data from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), cited by The Washington Post, the US military has used up more than two-thirds of its global stockpile of Patriot and THAAD missiles to protect allied bases in the Persian Gulf and Israel. It will take at least three years to fully replenish this arsenal, forcing the Pentagon to redirect ammunition planned for Ukraine to the Middle Eastern theater of operations.

The political turn in Washington and the blocked licenses

The situation is further complicated by the unpredictable policy of the administration of President Donald Trump in the White House. Although during his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the US head of state initially promised to grant Kiev a license to independently domestically produce Patriot missiles, Trump officially backtracked during the last meeting of his cabinet at Camp David. He said that Washington should be "extremely careful who it provides such technologies to", effectively freezing Ukraine's long-term plans to build its own defense line.

At the same time, Zelensky warned in an official address that the lack of anti-ballistic systems allows Russia to achieve high efficiency in its attacks. Air Force statistics show a catastrophic decline in the rate of interception of ballistic targets - currently Ukraine manages to neutralize only about 29% of Russian missiles due to a lack of Patriot shells, which means that three out of every four missiles reach their targets.