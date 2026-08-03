Iran: Sofia and Kiev assured us that they will not be part of the war

Tehran has received a wave of emergency diplomatic calls from representatives of Ukraine and several European Union countries in the past 24 hours.

The reason for the urgent contacts is the reports that these countries may provide their military bases at the disposal of the US army to conduct operations against the Islamic Republic.

The official representative of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmail Baghai, confirmed to the state TV Irib and the IRNA agency that Tehran had sent strict warnings to the relevant capitals. Return calls immediately followed from Ukraine, Bulgaria and the UK. According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, representatives of Kiev and Sofia have categorically assured Iran: “No, we will not be part of the war against you“.

Escalation in the Caspian Sea and the Strait of Hormuz

Tensions between the US and Iran reached critical levels in the summer of 2026, after a series of mutual strikes, attacks on commercial ships and the blockade of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. However, the conflict has entered a dangerous phase of merging with the war in Eastern Europe.

Just days ago, Ukrainian drones carried out unprecedented strikes on Iranian cargo ships in the Caspian Sea, which Kiev claims are carrying military cargo to Russia. An Iranian sailor was killed in the incident, and Tehran threatened a direct response. Although Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiha held a conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, assuring him that the attack was “unintentional”, Tehran continues to view Kiev's actions as proxy operations in the service of Washington.

Trump temporarily postpones strikes amid negotiations

Diplomatic pressure on Iran is also increasing due to the position taken by the White House. US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday, August 2, that he had postponed the planned massive military attack against the Islamic Republic at the request of the Persian Gulf allies in order to give negotiations a chance.

According to CNN, talks between Washington and Tehran through the mediation of Oman and Pakistan are due to begin on Monday, August 3. However, the Iranian Foreign Ministry remains on full alert and declares that it will not give up its sovereign right to control security in the region.