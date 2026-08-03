Russia reports strikes on ships carrying military cargo in the Black Sea

The Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian forces carried out drone strikes overnight on four vessels involved in supplies to the Ukrainian army, Reuters and TASS reported, quoted by BTA.

According to the ministry, three ships carrying military cargo were attacked in the Black Sea, and another cargo ship carrying supplies to the Ukrainian forces - in the port of the city of Nikolaev.

“Last night, the armed forces of the Russian Federation carried out strikes on transport infrastructure serving the Ukrainian armed forces“, the Russian Ministry said in a statement.

The information about the attacks has not been independently confirmed.

Meanwhile, the Russian Online retailer Wildberries said a fire broke out at its logistics center in Vladimir Oblast after a suspected Ukrainian attack. The company said employees had been evacuated and there were no reports of injuries.

The Russian Defense Ministry added that Russian forces had shot down 131 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory overnight. No details were provided on where the drones were downed.