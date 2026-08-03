Latvia expands program for treatment of wounded Ukrainian servicemen

Latvia will accept wounded Ukrainian servicemen for treatment twice a month, starting in August, Ukrinform reports, citing information from the Eastern University Hospital in Riga, BTA reports.

In addition to the previously planned flights, an additional plane will be provided to transport patients who have passed the medical examination to rehabilitation centers in the country for continued treatment.

The hospital representative Ilga Namniece said that the decision to expand the program was made based on the experience gained by Latvian medics in treating those wounded in the war in Ukraine.

In July alone, the hospital accepted 32 seriously wounded Ukrainian servicemen. This was the 41st admission of patients since the beginning of the Russian invasion in February 2022.

According to the hospital, a total of 985 Ukrainian servicemen wounded at the front have received treatment at the Eastern University Hospital in Riga so far.