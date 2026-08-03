Rocket attack in Odessa region injures six people

Six people were injured as a result of a rocket attack in the Ukrainian Odessa region today, the chairman of the Odessa regional military administration, Oleg Kiper, announced on his channel in “Telegram“, BTA reports.

“Unfortunately, according to preliminary data, six people were injured, three of them are hospitalized. Doctors are providing them with assistance“, Kiper said in his message.

According to his information, damage was caused to the transport infrastructure in the Odessa region. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out on the territory of one of the enterprises.

The State Emergency Service is working to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

The Bulgarians in the Odessa region number over 150,000 people and are the third largest community in Ukraine according to the latest official census. About 50-60 thousand Bulgarians live in the city of Odessa itself.

The largest compact Bulgarian population is concentrated in the Bolgrad, Izmail and Belgorod-Dniester regions.