Russia says it will boost protection of cargo ships in the Black and Azov Seas

Russia said on Monday it was boosting protection of cargo ships in the Azov and Black Seas, while also developing alternative sea routes, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

The agency notes that the move comes after a sharp escalation of attacks at sea by both sides in the war in Ukraine.

The Russian Transport Ministry said that in response to the "tense situation in the Azov Sea caused by increased enemy drone attacks on vessels", it had set up a working group to develop new routes and redirect cargo shipments to other means of transport.

"A number of cargo handling companies have already expressed readiness to take on additional cargo and speed up activities at their terminals within the limits of their operational capabilities", the ministry said in a statement.

Together with the Ministry of Defense "additional measures have been taken to ensure the safety of navigation and protect ships in the Azov and Black Sea basins", the statement added.

Russia, which is the largest exporter of wheat, and Ukraine, which is also a major exporter of agricultural products, have exchanged attacks on port facilities and ships in the Black Sea in recent weeks, which has raised the price of wheat on world markets, Reuters noted.