The European Union plans to offer Kiev participation in European security policy, but without voting rights, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) reported, RIA Novosti reported, quoted by Focus.

According to information from the SVR press service, European leaders categorically deny the possibility of Ukraine joining the European Union, but Brussels has proposed starting pre-accession negotiations with Kiev in order to prevent an “anti-European turn” of Ukraine.

„In addition, it is planned to offer Kiev participation in European security policy, albeit without the right to vote“, the SVR press service said in a statement.

Russian foreign intelligence noted that Ukrainian diplomats report to their superiors about the real state of affairs.

„Nevertheless, the Kiev regime, realizing that its existence depends entirely on European financial and military assistance, is ready to assist European officials in deceiving its own people“, the SVR added.