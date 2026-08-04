Iran-US Talks: Breakthrough or New Crisis in Oman?

The US and Iran are at a crucial stage in their diplomatic relations. US President Donald Trump has said the ongoing talks are the “last chance” for Iran to reach an agreement and avoid large-scale air strikes, Qatari media outlet Al Jazeera reported.

Despite Washington's statements about the start of a new round of talks on nuclear disarmament and control of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Foreign Ministry denied that there are any official discussions with the US side.

However, regional TV channel Al Hadath reports that diplomatic channels remain fully open. According to media sources, there is a real chance of a breakthrough in the negotiations between Iran and the US. Mediators from Oman, Saudi Arabia and Qatar are actively working to revive the interim agreement from June with the aim of a ceasefire and de-escalation of tensions in the region.

British Navy reports new attack off Oman

In parallel with the diplomatic shuttles, the situation on key sea lanes remains extremely critical. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Organization (UKMTO) reported a new serious incident in the Gulf of Oman. A cargo ship was hit by an unknown projectile about 20 nautical miles northeast of the city of Khasab, Oman.

According to the agency's official report published by Anadolu Agency, the crew transmitted a distress signal on VHF channel 16 after a direct hit. Authorities have launched an immediate investigation, with no confirmed reports of casualties or serious environmental damage. The incident follows a series of attacks and explosions near the Strait of Hormuz in recent days, prompting maritime traffic tracking companies such as Kpler to report a sharp drop in the number of merchant ships passing through.

Economic Impact and Market Reactions

The conflict over control of the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly a fifth of the world's oil and gas traffic passes, is having a direct impact on the global economy. Following Donald Trump's decision to temporarily postpone large-scale military strikes, global oil prices fell slightly. Brent crude futures fell more than 4% to around $84 a barrel, Rappler reported. However, insurers and shipowners continue to classify the area as a high-risk shipping area.