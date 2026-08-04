Mass civil demonstrations swept Kiev, Lviv, Odessa, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Rivne, Ivano-Frankivsk, Nikolaev and Dnipro.

Citizens are demanding the immediate reinstatement of former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, who was dismissed from his post during a large-scale government reshuffle undertaken by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to publications by Censor.NET, this is already the 19th consecutive day of discontent. Protesters carry handmade posters with slogans such as “Bring back Fedorov“ and express strong concern that his removal threatens the modernization of the army.

Why did the crisis in Kiev come to this?

Mykhailo Fedorov took over the leadership of the military department in January 2026 and quickly gained public trust with his focus on digitalization, procurement reforms and the mass deployment of combat drones. The Information Agency UNIAN and foreign media such as The BBC noted that his removal was the result of a long-running conflict with the military high command.