New wave of drones: Alarm in Kiev and strikes in Russia

Massive drone attacks triggered a state of emergency in Ukraine and Russia in the early hours of August 4.
The capital Kiev and several key Ukrainian regions declared an air alert due to a serious threat from Russian kamikaze drones. At the same time, Russian air defenses entered the fray, shooting down six Ukrainian drones over the Leningrad region, leading to a blockade of the airspace around St. Petersburg.
The situation in Ukraine: Kiev under threat
- Alarm declared: Sirens were activated at around 01:30 local time in Kiev and neighboring regions.
- Direction of attack: The Ukrainian Air Force warned of the movement of enemy air targets from the north and east.
- Safety recommendations: Authorities urged citizens to remain in bomb shelters until the danger is over. The attack follows a series of massive strikes that damaged residential buildings in the capital.
Russia's Response: Six Drones Downed Over Leningrad Oblast
- Successful intervention: Russian air defense forces destroyed exactly 6 drones over the territory of the Leningrad region.
- Statement from the authorities: Governor Alexander Drozdenko confirmed the active combat work in his official Telegram channel.
- Blockade of Pulkovo: St. Petersburg Airport temporarily stopped receiving and sending flights from 04:00 in the morning.
- Brushes and suffered:According to the initial data, there were no injuries or serious destruction of critical infrastructure.