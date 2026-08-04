New wave of drones: Alarm in Kiev and strikes in Russia

Massive drone attacks triggered a state of emergency in Ukraine and Russia in the early hours of August 4.

The capital Kiev and several key Ukrainian regions declared an air alert due to a serious threat from Russian kamikaze drones. At the same time, Russian air defenses entered the fray, shooting down six Ukrainian drones over the Leningrad region, leading to a blockade of the airspace around St. Petersburg.

The situation in Ukraine: Kiev under threat

Alarm declared: Sirens were activated at around 01:30 local time in Kiev and neighboring regions.

Sirens were activated at around 01:30 local time in Kiev and neighboring regions. Direction of attack: The Ukrainian Air Force warned of the movement of enemy air targets from the north and east.

The Ukrainian Air Force warned of the movement of enemy air targets from the north and east. Safety recommendations: Authorities urged citizens to remain in bomb shelters until the danger is over. The attack follows a series of massive strikes that damaged residential buildings in the capital.

Russia's Response: Six Drones Downed Over Leningrad Oblast