Cuba Crisis: Torrential Rains Knock Out Power

Heavy rains and strong storms have hampered the urgent restoration of Cuba's electricity grid, leaving more than 10 million people in the dark after another total power outage on the island.

According to a statement from state-owned operator Unión Eléctrica (UNE), posted on social media, the bad weather conditions have blocked the work of emergency teams at key power plants. The situation as of 5:30 a.m. Bulgarian time on August 4 remains critical, with many provinces experiencing power outages exceeding 20 hours a day.

Reasons for the collapse of the energy system

The energy crisis in Cuba has worsened dramatically in recent months. The current grid outage marks the sixth widespread power grid failure since the beginning of 2026, with three such failures recorded in July alone.

The main factors for the dire situation include:

Depreciated infrastructure: Most of the island's thermal power plants are over 40 years old and suffer from a chronic lack of spare parts.

Most of the island's thermal power plants are over 40 years old and suffer from a chronic lack of spare parts. Fuel shortage: According to information from Reuters, Cuba is experiencing an acute shortage of fuel oil and diesel for its generators.

According to information from Reuters, Cuba is experiencing an acute shortage of fuel oil and diesel for its generators. International pressure: Official authorities in Havana blame the crisis on the tightened oil blockade by the United States, which severely limits the import of raw materials from traditional partners such as Venezuela and Mexico.

What's next for the population?

Residents of Havana and the interior of the country are forced to deal with extreme temperatures and high humidity without air conditioning and working refrigerators. As Euronews reports, the blackouts have paralyzed water supplies, hospital care and food storage.

Unión Eléctrica explains that resynchronizing the national system is a complex process that requires the start-up of isolated microgenerators and hydroelectric plants. However, ongoing heavy rainfall makes physical repairs to transmission lines and open substations impossible, and the government has not yet announced a clear timetable for full power restoration.