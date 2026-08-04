Turkey, Hamas Discuss Gaza Peace Plan

Diplomatic Tensions in the Middle East Reach New Critical Point.

The head of Turkey's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Ibrahim Kalin held a key meeting in Istanbul with Hamas Political Bureau Leader Khalil al-Haya. The main focus of the talks was the activation of the second phase of the Gaza peace plan. The meeting is taking place against the backdrop of sharp international criticism of Tel Aviv.

Discussion of the second phase of peace

During the diplomatic meeting, Turkish intelligence and the Hamas delegation reviewed the prepared roadmap for the transition to the next stage of the negotiations. Turkish sources emphasize that the Palestinian group shows a constructive position towards the proposal.

However, both sides expressed serious concern that the Israeli authorities are intensifying their military operations instead of responding to the diplomatic initiative. The talks also included the following key points:

Humanitarian Aid : Urgent need to increase supplies in the enclave.

: Urgent need to increase supplies in the enclave. Rights in the West Bank : Palestinian Rights Violations and Illegal Settlement in East Jerusalem.

: Palestinian Rights Violations and Illegal Settlement in East Jerusalem. Ceasefire: Mobilizing the international community to stop the attacks.

Triple accusation against Israel

In a joint statement, the three main mediating countries – Qatar, Egypt and Turkey – have officially accused Israel of systematically violating the ceasefire agreement. According to an official statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Israeli strikes on medical facilities and health infrastructure constitute a “flagrant violation of international law“.

The three countries warned that Israel's actions directly sabotage the transition to the second phase of the peace plan, approved within the broader diplomatic framework of US President Donald Trump. The violations continue despite the agreement of Hamas and other Palestinian factions to accept the terms of arms limitation and control.