Not before this winter! Long-term agreement on the production of missiles for the Patriot systems by Ukraine is postponed

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said that work on the joint production of air defense systems with Ukraine and Europe continues, but a long-term agreement on the production of missiles for the “Patriot“ systems will not be concluded before this winter, Ukrinform reported. According to the Ukrainian agency, he made this statement in an interview with “Fox News“, BTA reports.

“We do not allow anyone, except American manufacturers, to produce these missiles (PAC-3) in the United States“, Whitaker said.

At the same time, he noted that there are opportunities for joint production of weapons with Ukraine and European countries. “There are opportunities for joint production with the Ukrainians, as well as with the Europeans, to increase industrial capacity and support the defense of Ukraine and Europe“, Whitaker said.

He added that work on some of these agreements is already underway. He said this was consistent with the results of meetings with President Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as with his meetings with Ukrainian officials in Kiev and with companies that have the necessary technology and can help expand production of these missiles.

“I think we are moving forward,“ Whitaker said.

He stressed that the most important task now is for Ukraine to obtain air defense capabilities as quickly as possible, whether through allies who have additional missiles or through increased production at American plants.

“A long-term production agreement will not be reached until this winter. "So we will continue to work on it, but first we need to deal with the most urgent tasks," Whitaker said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that his country should be careful when granting licenses to produce surface-to-air interceptor missiles for the Patriot air defense systems. On the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, however, Trump promised Ukraine a license for Patriot missiles, world agencies recall.