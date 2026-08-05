Tensions in the Middle East reach critical points after the US Department of Defense revealed new details about the scale of human losses in clashes with Iran.

To August 5, 2026 official Pentagon statistics confirm for a total of 687 American soldiers have been wounded since the escalation began.

Official data published in the Defense Casualty Analysis System (DCAS) breaks down casualties by phase of the conflict. According to the report, during the large-scale Operation “Epic Fury“, which was launched against the Islamic Republic in late February, 417 American service members were injured and 14 lost their lives while performing combat missions. The remaining 687 casualties were attributed to accompanying overseas operations in the region.

Control of the Strait of Hormuz and Economic Pressure

In parallel with the reporting of casualties, the White House and the US Central Command (CENTCOM) emphasized their strategic successes in protecting shipping. Official Washington announced that thanks to the increased military presence and naval escort, the allied forces are facilitated the safe passage of 1,000 commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz in the past three months.

This key waterway has been the subject of constant threats from Iranian forces through the use of mines, drones, and electronic jamming. The US blockade is intended to ensure energy stability, although Iran continues to challenge the right of passage of vessels flying the flag of the US and its partners.

Diplomatic isolation: Contacts have been cut off

Amid the ongoing military standoff, hopes for a peaceful resolution to the crisis are fading. In a statement from Moscow, the Pakistani ambassador to the Russian Federation officially confirmed that all direct and indirect contacts between the US and Iran regarding the conflict have been completely terminated.

Until recently, Islamabad and Oman had played the role of key intermediaries in the mediation between Washington and Tehran. The complete blockage of diplomatic channels increases the international community's fears of a new, even more destructive phase of the war in the Middle East.