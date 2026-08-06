Oil wars! Tehran was ready to open the Strait of Hormuz in 4 months

A possible transit route through the Strait of Hormuz, which is under negotiation between Iran and Oman, could be viable for a period of two to four months, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Garibabadi said, according to the IRNA news agency.

Garibabadi said that the United States' return to its commitments under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding is a condition for opening the strait, but that alone will not be enough.

He indicated that the agreement with Oman on the strait regime is on the way to being finalized, with agreements in principle reached on almost all issues, including maps of the routes for entry and exit of maritime traffic and related issues.

Gharibabadi said the agreement should be concluded solely between Iran and Oman and that Tehran does not recognize any rights of any other country in this process.

He pointed out that the proposed agreement represents a new model and not a continuation of the system used for the past 60 years, taking into account the current conditions, the security situation around Iran and the future regulations governing the Strait of Hormuz.

Under the proposed agreement, the northern route established near Iran's Larak Island and the southern route in Oman's internal waters will be closed as they are temporary, Garibabadi said.

He added that the newly agreed route will be used for ships if the Iran-Oman agreement enters the implementation phase.