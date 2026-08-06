Russian drone and missile attacks have shut down Ukraine's Black Sea ports at the height of the harvest, forcing the country to urgently start exporting its Reuters reports.

According to the agency, the owners of the farms in the Odessa region have stopped selling their products, and the agricultural sector is facing direct losses of up to $3 billion.

The blockade has hit local producers, who report a drop in domestic wholesale prices for oilseeds and grain crops with an average 30%

Πo-complicated situation from 2022.

The Ministry of Agriculture in Kiev warns that the situation is complicated even from the first months of the war in 2022. Alternative routes via railways, roads and the Danube River can barely absorb half of the normal export volumes.

Πover the past month, Russia has increased All the missile strikes and drone attacks hit foreign-flagged civilian ships in the port hub around Odessa, through which the bulk of Ukrainian grain passes.

In July alone, there were 35 recorded attacks on ships in ports and 22 on the high seas, as well as 67 strikes on port infrastructure itself, according to Reuters.

For In comparison, in all of 2025, there were only 14 ship collisions.

"The situation is extremely complex. In some respects, it is even more difficult than in March-April 2022.", said Agriculture Minister Tapas Bysotsky.

Logistics in Ukraine

Railways are rescheduling traffic. Grain wagons for Odessa have fallen from 4,525 to 1,356, while the flow to the Danube has increased more than sixfold - from 167 to 1,141 wagons.

However, these alternatives can barely cover half of the normal monthly amount of 6 million tons. UkrAgroConsult notes that the shift to road and river routes seriously hampers transport for Ukrainian farmers.

For example, the delivery of wheat to the country. Constance can reach 60-70 buckets per ton in some cases.

The Ministry of Agriculture in Kyiv has called for the first international subsidization of the cigarettes in Chepno Mope, anticipating a new global shock in the prices of xpanite.

"Spain will buy, and for the poorest, it may cost only inaccessible", says Vysotsky.