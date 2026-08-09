The war is escalating! Russia and Ukraine have exchanged strikes with missiles and drones again

Three people were killed and 25 were injured last night in a Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian city of Belgorod, Reuters reported, citing local authorities, BTA reports.

The acting governor of Belgorod region, Alexander Shuvaev, said the attack had caused fires in two residential buildings, which were later extinguished by emergency services. He added that a large number of residential and non-residential buildings were damaged.

In Novorossiysk, a major Russian port on the Black Sea coast, drone debris fell on two sites, the city's mayor, Alexander Kravchenko, said, without specifying the sites.

The Russian Defense Ministry said it had destroyed more than 150 Ukrainian drones over the European part of the country, as well as over Crimea, the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

Meanwhile, the port in the Ukrainian city of Odessa suffered damage as a result of a Russian attack overnight, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said today, adding that eight people were injured in the city.

"This is how the Russians are waging war on the world's food security," Zelensky said. Ports in the Odessa region are the main artery for Ukraine's huge agricultural exports.

Russia struck two oil refineries in northeastern Ukraine's Sumy region last night, the Interfax news agency reported, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported that the attack targeted oil facilities in the Okhtyrka district of Sumy region.

Reuters said it could not independently verify the reports.