The Czech Senate has taken another symbolic and historic act of solidarity by raising the historic white-red-white flag of Belarus on its building in Prague.

The action is dedicated to the sixth anniversary of the outbreak of mass anti-government protests in Minsk following the disputed presidential elections in August 2020, which were brutally suppressed by the regime of Alexander Lukashenko.

Senate President Miloš Vystrčil officially stated that this gesture is intended to show firm and unwavering support for all citizens who continue to fight for a free, independent and democratic Belarus. The information about the event was officially confirmed by the Czech public media (Radio Prague International - https://english.radio.cz/czech-senate-flies-belarusian-flag-mark-2020-presidential-election-8894235). International observers recall that the 2020 elections were not recognized by the European Union and the democratic world, and the opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was forced to leave the country and operate in exile.

The white-red-white flag has become the main symbol of the Belarusian opposition and resistance to the current government in Minsk. The Czech Senate raised this flag for the first time during the events of August 2020 and has since regularly repeated the act on key dates to remind of the ongoing repression in the country. According to data from human rights organizations cited in the international exchange (Viasna Human Rights Centre - https://spring96.org/en/news/120875), to date, hundreds of political prisoners remain behind bars in Belarus, and registered cases of political persecution and pressure exceed tens of thousands.

The Czech Republic's act coincides with a series of events and diplomatic messages across Europe marking the same anniversary. Countries such as Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine have also expressed official support for the Belarusian people, distinguishing the actions of the Lukashenko regime from the will of the citizens (Ukrainska Pravda - https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2026/08/09/8047976/). By raising the historic flag, Prague once again strengthens its leadership position in support of democratic forces in Eastern Europe.