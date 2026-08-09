Joe Biden makes first appearance since serious diagnosis

Former US President Joe Biden made his first public appearance after new worrying reports about a sharp deterioration in his health appeared in the media.

The news about the 83-year-old Democrat's deteriorating health caused a wave of comments in the international press after his son Hunter Biden gave an extremely emotional interview to the British media BBC (source: bbc.co.uk/news/videos/cj4klqywlzpo).

Hunter Biden: The disease is debilitating and very painful

In his statement to the program "Newsnight" Hunter Biden has revealed that the aggressive form of prostate cancer his father was diagnosed with in May 2025 has progressed significantly. According to him, the cancer has already metastasized to his bones and other parts of the body, turning the former head of state's daily life into a real battle with pain.

“The cancer has spread, metastasized to his bones and beyond. It's very painful and in many ways it's debilitating“, Biden's son shared on the BBC, also quoted by a number of world agencies such as Reuters (source: reuters.com/world/us/ex-president-joe-bidens-cancer-has-spread-is-very-painful-son-says-2026-08-08/). The family described the situation as “extremely sad to watch”, but added that despite his serious physical condition, Joe Biden refuses to complain.

First public appearance amid speculation

Despite severe symptoms and widespread rumors of his infirmity, Joe Biden found the strength to appear in public to prove that he was still in touch with the public life of the country. Although his movement was visibly impaired, his presence was a clear signal to his supporters. Representatives of the former president refused to officially comment to the American media (source: thehill.com/homenews/administration/6018586-hunter-biden-joe-biden-cancer-update/), but those close to his entourage confirmed that he remains committed to his causes.

His last major political appearance was in late June during a Democratic Party gala in Maryland, where he demonstrated a sharp tone against current President Donald Trump. However, his current appearance is radically different and shows visible traces of the heavy radiotherapy and hormone treatment he has undergone.

The legacy of a long political journey

We recall that Joe Biden withdrew from the 2024 presidential race after complications surrounding the debates with Donald Trump, who later won the election against Kamala Harris and took over the White House in early 2025 (source: aljazeera.com/news/2026/8/8/debilitating-hunter-biden-speaks-out-about-father-joe-bidens-cancer).

Currently, the former American leader has concentrated his efforts on spending time with his family and completing his memoirs, entitled “Promise Me, America“ (“Promise Me, America“). The book is expected to be released in November 2026, right after the US midterm elections.