A large-scale operation by French security forces has exposed the devastating human factor behind France's historic forest fire crisis this summer.

According to official figures from the country's Interior Ministry, law enforcement has made exactly 420 arrests of people suspected of arson or criminal negligence.

Since the start of the heat season in France, over 14,000 separate fires have been registered, burning more than 120,000 hectares of forest. The fire, exacerbated by extreme climate change and prolonged drought, has forced hundreds of thousands of citizens and tourists to evacuate the most affected regions such as Gironde, Aude and Var.

Minors among those arrested and first serious sentences

Interior Minister Laurent Nunes confirmed the scale of the police investigation, specifying that among the 420 arrested there are 166 minors, and dozens of suspects remain under constant guard awaiting swift proceedings. According to information disseminated by the world news agency BBC (bbc.com/news/articles/cvgxjn92x9jo), French courts are now imposing extremely harsh penalties.

A 23-year-old man is facing up to 15 years in prison and a fine of 150,000 euros after being found guilty of setting fire to 10 different forest areas in just five days. In another case from the Vosges region, a perpetrator received an effective three-year prison sentence for burning several square meters of forest vegetation.

Human negligence remains the main enemy

Experts and government agencies emphasize that nearly 90% of all forest fires in the country are caused by human activity. Although deliberate arson attracts the most public attention, the vast majority of incidents are the result of pure negligence - unextinguished cigarettes, unregulated outdoor barbecues or sparks during construction work in high-risk areas.

However, the firm hand of French justice has also sparked public debate. Local media and the French newspaper Le Monde (lemonde.fr) have reported criticism from human rights activists for effective sentences against homeless people and people with severe disabilities tried in a fast-track procedure for throwing cigarette butts near endangered forests.

The economic damage from this year's forest fires and the accompanying heatwaves in France and neighboring European countries is expected to exceed 3.1 billion euros. Against this backdrop, French President Emmanuel Macron called for national unity and announced plans for a complete restructuring and restoration of French forests, in line with the new structural realities of global warming.