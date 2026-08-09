The ongoing war between the United States and Iran has led to a critical depletion of American stocks of high-tech weapons and ammunition, The New York Times reported.

According to senior Pentagon officials, the large-scale campaign in the Middle East has forced the US command to transfer missiles and equipment from strategic regions to Europe and Asia. This seriously weakens Washington's position against its global opponents and causes concern among NATO allies.

In parallel with the military pressure, political tension is growing. US President Donald Trump criticized the diplomatic approach so far, describing the past negotiations with Iran as “half-hearted” (half-hearted) attempts that have failed to achieve lasting peace (according to foreign observers: https://www.ms.now/opinion/trump-oil-gas-prices-iran-venezuela). Although Trump announced in early August that "very friendly talks" were underway, Tehran continues to publicly deny holding direct dialogue while Washington violates the interim framework agreement concluded in June.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that negotiations to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz are being conducted solely through the mediation of Oman, but set firm conditions (as reported by Reuters: https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/talks-with-us-wont-happen-while-interim-deal-is-breached-iranian-minister-says-2026-08-09/). Tehran is demanding a complete lifting of the naval blockade and economic sanctions, as well as the withdrawal of US forces from the region, before commercial shipping can be fully restored.