New escalation: Drone explodes in Moldova, protests in Poland

The war in Ukraine continues to spill over its borders and cause serious tremors in Eastern Europe.

The situation remains critical, marked by a serious incident in Moldova, mass demonstrations in Poland and a new round of intense diplomatic maneuvers by Kiev.

A combat drone crashes and explodes in Moldova

A powerful explosion shook the Moldovan region of Stefan Voda, located in close proximity to the border with Ukraine. Local police confirmed that at around 1:20 p.m., debris from a combat drone was found at the scene, which detonated upon falling and caused a fire in dry vegetation. Fortunately, the incident was not fatal and there were no injuries, but teams of sappers and forensic experts continue to examine the scene to determine the exact model and origin of the aircraft. The information was disseminated by the Moldovan media outlet NewsMaker (source: www.newsmaker.md) and confirmed by European agencies (source: pravda.com.ua).

Protests against attacks on Ukrainians in 22 Polish cities

At the same time, a wave of public discontent erupted in Poland. Citizens and activists took to coordinated protests in 22 Polish cities, demanding immediate measures against the increasing cases of violence and xenophobia against Ukrainian refugees. The demonstrations were held under the motto “My Poland does not beat, does not insult and does not incite“. The organizers have already submitted an official petition to the Council of Ministers in Warsaw, signed by over 11,000 people, demanding state protection. According to Polish radio RMF24 (source: www.rmf24.pl), the protest actions are a direct response to several brutal attacks on Ukrainian citizens in the past week in cities such as Gdansk, Krakow and Wroclaw.

Zelensky announces new contacts with mediators

Against the backdrop of military tensions and the complicated situation in neighboring countries, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made an important address. He announced that next week Ukraine will launch a new round of talks with international mediators with the aim of presenting concrete steps and proposals for ending the conflict. Zelensky stressed that his country remains extremely active on the diplomatic front. In his statement, quoted by Ukrinform (source: www.ukrinform.net), he also mentioned that Kiev is in daily contact with Washington's envoys and is counting on enhanced cooperation with its Gulf partners.