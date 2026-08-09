Major fire extinguished at Baku oil terminal

The fire in the area of the Baku oil terminal has been completely extinguished,the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan officially confirmed on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred in the afternoon of August 9 in the Hatay district of the capital, located on “Orkhan Ismailov“ Street. The fire engulfed a fuel tank (oil tank), and according to eyewitnesses on social networks, an explosion initially occurred.

Thanks to the immediate and coordinated intervention of the teams of the State Fire Protection Service, the flames were quickly localized, which prevented their spread to neighboring oil facilities and tankers in the strategic terminal. Reinforced police patrols were immediately sent to the scene, which cordoned off the area, ensuring unhindered access for firefighters to the fire.

The National News Agency of Azerbaijan – ARA, quoted the TABIB medical association, according to which the emergency call was made at around 15:55 local time. A medical team was immediately sent to the scene, but fortunately no citizens were killed or injured, and no one from the area sought emergency medical assistance.

As of 11:00 p.m. Bulgarian time, the situation on the ground was completely under control, regular safety and cooling checks of the affected facilities were being carried out, and the competent authorities began an investigation to establish the exact causes of the explosion in the tanker.