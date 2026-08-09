The situation on the front lines and in the rear of Russia and Ukraine has sharply escalated over the past 24 hours.

The two sides exchanged massive strikes with missiles and drones, leading to destruction, the collapse of critical infrastructure and new casualties.

Striking the Odessa Thermal Power Plant and Seven Electrical Substations

The Russian army launched a combined night attack with ballistic missiles and dozens of drones against the Odessa region. According to official information from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, quoted in the international exchange, Russian forces have hit the Odessa Thermal Power Plant (TPP) and seven key electrical substations in the region (Source: fakti.bg). As a result of the massive hits, the administrative center of Odessa and the surrounding areas were left without stable electricity, water supply and mobile communications. Eyewitnesses describe the attack as one of the most severe in weeks, lasting several hours.

Number of injured in Odessa region grows

Local Ukrainian authorities confirmed serious damage to residential buildings, the port area and civil infrastructure. The number of injured in the night attack on the Odessa region has increased, with the latest data from the regional governor Oleg Kiper on Telegram showing at least 12 people injured (Source: bta.bg). Eleven of them are hospitalized in moderately serious condition, and one person remains in serious condition with a risk to life. Rescue teams continue to clear the debris.

Black statistics in Belgorod, DPR and Gorlovka

In parallel, Ukrainian forces have increased pressure with drones on Russian border and occupied regions. The death toll from a massive Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian city of Belgorod has risen to five dead and more than 25 injured, including children (Source: news.bg). The Russian Defense Ministry said dozens of drones had been intercepted over the European part of the country, but some managed to penetrate air defenses.

Bloody incidents have also been recorded in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). Two people have been killed in targeted Ukrainian drone attacks in the DPR, Reuters reports (Source: vesti.bg). Separately, three civilians were injured in similar drone attacks in the city of Gorlovka, where damage was caused to private homes and vehicles.

The most severe Russian attacks in the Liman sector

On the front line itself, the situation in the eastern direction remains the most critical. According to the official report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), on Sunday, Russian troops launched their heaviest and most fierce attacks in the Liman sector (Source: focus-news.net). The Russian army has increased the intensity of its offensive, trying to break through Ukrainian defenses before the end of the summer campaign. Dozens of clashes have been recorded, with the General Staff assuring that Ukrainian positions in the Pokrovsk and Liman directions are currently holding their ground, despite increased artillery and air fire.