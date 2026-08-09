Climate Hell: Fire in Spain and Typhoon in China

The world is facing another wave of extreme weather events. While southern Europe battles wildfires, East Asia is paralyzed by the most powerful tropical cyclone of the year.

The situation in the affected regions remains critical, and rescue teams are working at the limit of their capabilities.

Fiery hell in Spain: 8,000 hectares burned

A large-scale forest fire in the autonomous region of Andalusia, southern Spain, has already engulfed nearly 8,000 hectares of land. The fire, which broke out in the area of the town of Niebla (Huelva province), forced the emergency evacuation of around 470 people. The most critical situation is in the settlements of Berrocal, El Membrillo and El Pozuelo.

The regional authorities have declared a second level of danger (Operational Situation 2). More than 275 firefighters, supported by specialized military units (UME) and over 20 aircraft, are trying to control the flames. Their work is extremely difficult due to the strong winds, the directions of which are constantly changing, and the critically low humidity. As reported by the authoritative Spanish publication El Pais (elpais.com), meteorologists predict new strong wind gusts of up to 35 km/h, which could further ignite new outbreaks.

Typhoon “Delfin“ Paralyzes China: 1 Million Evacuated

At the same time, Eastern China is experiencing a real water disaster caused by Typhoon “Dolphin“ (Dolphin) – the most powerful tropical storm in the region in 2026. The storm hit the coast of Zhejiang province near the city of Yuhuang with wind speeds of over 150 km/h.

According to the world news agency Reuters (reuters.com), authorities have carried out a large-scale preventive evacuation, removing more than 1 million residents from the most dangerous areas. In the city of Wenzhou alone, over 900,000 people have been evacuated, with 1,000 emergency shelters set up.

The disaster has caused a complete transportation collapse in eastern China:

Nearly 1,400 flights were canceled in Shanghai, and the port of Yangshan suspended operations.

In neighboring Fujian province, more than 98,000 people have been evacuated, dozens of ferry lines and hundreds of offshore construction projects have been suspended.

China's National Meteorological Center issued the highest "red code" warning of catastrophic flooding and landslides, with some areas expected to receive up to 500 mm of rainfall.

Before hitting China, "Dolphin" passed through the Japanese prefecture of Okinawa, where it injured several people and left tens of thousands of households without electricity.

Climate change and the "new reality"

Scientists and international observers, quoted in reports on Al Jazeera (aljazeera.com), are adamant that the increase in these extreme events is a direct consequence of global warming. Persistent drought in Europe and unusually warm ocean waters in the Pacific are turning traditional summer hazards into natural disasters on an unprecedented scale.