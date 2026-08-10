Exchange of missiles! New Houthi strike carried out on Mocha city

A new wave of ballistic missiles and drones fired by the Houthi group has targeted residential areas in the western Yemeni city of Mocha, AFP reported.

"Air defense systems managed to intercept several drones," the Yemeni Armed Forces Media Center wrote in X.

The strikes come after earlier attacks on the city's port and nearby residential areas that left at least seven dead and 35 wounded.

Mocha is a historic Red Sea port city in Yemen. It is located near the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

This is where maritime trade was rerouted after the closure of the Persian Gulf.

Moka is also currently a flashpoint in clashes between Yemeni Houthis and government forces.

Iranian-backed militias of the local Yemeni Houthis have resumed missile and drone strikes on the port city.