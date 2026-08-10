Deadly drone attack on Nizhnekamsk, mourning declared in Tatarstan

Ukraine carried out deadly drone strikes on industrial and civilian sites in the Russian city of Nizhnekamsk in Tatarstan, killing some, „Reuters“ reported, citing information from the city's mayor Radmir Belyaev, published on „Telegram“, BTA reports.

After the attack, the Tatarstan authorities declared mourning throughout the republic in memory of the victims. The decision was announced by the press service of the head of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, quoted by TASS.

„This morning the republic was subjected to another fierce attack by enemy drones. The massive attack on the city of Nizhnekamsk continues,“ Minnikhanov's press service reported.

According to local authorities, the attack was directed at both production facilities and civilian objects. Authorities confirmed that there were casualties, but have not yet announced the exact number of victims.

Nizhnekamsk is home to one of the largest oil refining complexes in the region. The city is an important industrial center of Tatarstan and has a number of enterprises in the energy and chemical sectors.

In recent months, Russia and Ukraine have mutually intensified strikes with drones on targets deep in the enemy's territory. Attacks on industrial infrastructure and energy facilities have become a constant element of the war.

Russian authorities have described the attack as “enemy” attack, while the Ukrainian side regularly states that the strikes on Russian territory are aimed at limiting Moscow's military and industrial capacity.

There is currently no independent confirmation of all the details of the attack and the exact scale of the damage caused.