After the Russian strikes! 300,000 families in Odessa are without electricity

Work continues in Odessa to eliminate the consequences of the night Russian strike, the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky announced.

"There were power and water outages — all services have been mobilized to restore supplies. In the morning, more than 300,000 families in Odessa and the region were left without electricity.

At the moment, a third has already been restored, the work continues.

I want to thank all the repair teams, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and everyone who is involved. There were also strikes on Kharkiv and the region, on Pavlograd, Kherson, Sumy region and our Zhytomyr region," he wrote on social networks.

The Ukrainian leader said that during the day he listened to the reports of Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky, as well as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mikhail Drapato.

"Every Russian strike will be followed by our reaction.

The operation against Russian refineries continues.

This is very tangible for them — strikes were also carried out on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems and radar stations, there were also our retaliatory strikes on Russian infrastructure in the Azov and Black Sea regions.

The only reason why this continues is Russia's unwillingness to end this war," Zelensky added.