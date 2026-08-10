The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said F-16 fighter jets intercepted two civilian aircraft over Bedminster, New Jersey, on suspicion of violating flight restrictions in the area, the AP reported.

Bedminster is home to "Trump National Golf Club". US President Donald Trump was there for an event on Sunday afternoon.

However, it is still unclear whether the US president was at the golf club at the time of the incident.

NORAD said fighter jets successfully escorted the invading planes out of the area, according to a Fox News report.

There is no further information about the incident.