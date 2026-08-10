Last news in Fakti
Новини
World »
F-16 fighter jets intercepted planes over Donald Trump's golf club

F-16 fighter jets intercepted planes over Donald Trump's golf club

NORAD said the jets successfully escorted the invading planes out of the area, according to a Fox News report

Aug 10, 2026 08:53 68

F-16 fighter jets intercepted planes over Donald Trump's golf club - 1
AP AP

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said F-16 fighter jets intercepted two civilian aircraft over Bedminster, New Jersey, on suspicion of violating flight restrictions in the area, the AP reported.

Bedminster is home to "Trump National Golf Club". US President Donald Trump was there for an event on Sunday afternoon.

However, it is still unclear whether the US president was at the golf club at the time of the incident.

NORAD said fighter jets successfully escorted the invading planes out of the area, according to a Fox News report.

There is no further information about the incident.