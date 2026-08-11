Drone flies into Moldovan airspace

An unmanned aerial vehicle with characteristics similar to the Shahed-238 flew into Moldovan airspace on the night of August 10-11, the Moldovan news agency MOLDPRES reported, quoted by BTA.

According to the Air Operations Service of the National Army of Moldova, the drone was detected at 11:41 p.m. (Bulgarian time) while coming from the Odessa region. It entered Moldovan airspace near the village of Priozerne.

A minute later, at 23:42, the aircraft left the country's airspace, heading north, towards Ukraine.

Moldovan authorities have determined that the characteristics of the aircraft are similar to those of the Shahed-238, which flew over Moldovan airspace after air strikes launched by Russia against the Odessa region at night.

A powerful explosion, which caused a fire, occurred on Sunday afternoon in the Stefan Voda region, Moldova. Debris from a combat drone was found at the scene of the incident.

Moldova has repeatedly condemned unauthorized flights over its territory. At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced yesterday that it was recalling its ambassador to Moscow for consultations.