The situation in the Russian border regions and the occupied territories has sharply escalated in recent hours.

A young woman was injured in a drone crash in the Rostov region, the incident taking place on the territory of the “Istok“ sports center, located in close proximity to Donetsk.

Meanwhile, according to information from the operations center, traffic on the strategic Crimean bridge has been temporarily suspended (source: breakingthenews.net). Stopping traffic and declaring an air threat alert are common practice at the facility in order to minimize the risks of strikes. Traffic has now been partially restored, but the danger in the Black Sea region and the peninsula remains high after a series of intensive drone attacks.

At the same time, the scale of civilian damage on the other side of the front line in Russia has become clear. Acting Governor of Belgorod Region Alexander Shuvaev announced in an interview that a total of 1.191 billion rubles have been paid to the relatives of civilians killed in attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAV) so far (source: news.rambler.ru). The compensation for each family that has lost a loved one since the beginning of the conflict amounts to a single sum of 3 million rubles. Data show that over the past period, more than 600 residents of Belgorod Region have lost their lives as a result of the constant shelling along the border.