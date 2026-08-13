White House Press Secretary Caroline Levitt is leaving her post

White House Press Secretary Caroline Levitt will officially leave her post at the end of August 2026, US President Donald Trump announced personally on the social network Truth Social.

According to the head of state, the decision of the 28-year-old Levitt is dictated by entirely personal motives and her desire to spend more time with her young children and family – a step that Trump described as completely understandable and worthy of respect.

Caroline Levitt herself confirmed the news with an emotional statement on the social platform X, sharing that working in the West Wing for the past year and a half has been “the honor and the adventure of a lifetime“. She explained that after the birth of her second child (daughter Vivian) in May of this year and the subsequent return from motherhood, she felt with her heart that she could not balance the extremely exhausting schedule in the White House and her role as a mother.

Although she is vacating the hottest media communications chair in Washington just months before the crucial midterm elections for Congress in November, Levitt will not completely withdraw from big politics. Donald Trump emphasized that she will continue to act as one of his key outside advisors and will remain an influential voice in the Republican Party. She made history as the youngest White House press secretary ever to hold the prestigious position. The administration in Washington has yet to officially announce who will be her successor at the briefing podium.